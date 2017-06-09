(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Week in Detroit officially kicked off today. Marines will conduct live demonstrations, hands-on static displays showcasing vehicles and aircraft, music performances and more from Sept. 6th to Sept 10th.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the Marine Corps Recruiting Command arrived in Detroit Sept. 4th to support Marine Week. They will begin a series of outreach events to create a City Partnership. Some events scheduled are High School visits supported by the Silent Drill Platoon, a Community Leaders Reception, youth basketball and wrestling clinics, a cooking competition, and more.

    Also in the news,
    Marines, sailors and coast guardsman participated in the Conquer the Bridge run during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2017, Sept. 4th. During LA Fleet Week service members will take part in various community service events, showcasing capabilities and equipment to the public.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

