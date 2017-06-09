Marine Minute

Marine Week in Detroit officially kicked off today. Marines will conduct live demonstrations, hands-on static displays showcasing vehicles and aircraft, music performances and more from Sept. 6th to Sept 10th.



Marines with the Marine Corps Recruiting Command arrived in Detroit Sept. 4th to support Marine Week. They will begin a series of outreach events to create a City Partnership. Some events scheduled are High School visits supported by the Silent Drill Platoon, a Community Leaders Reception, youth basketball and wrestling clinics, a cooking competition, and more.



Marines, sailors and coast guardsman participated in the Conquer the Bridge run during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2017, Sept. 4th. During LA Fleet Week service members will take part in various community service events, showcasing capabilities and equipment to the public.



for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.