Soldiers Radio News

TRAINING THE NATIONAL GUARD 93RD WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM FOR A THREAT RESPONSE EXERCISE IN HAWAII.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



TRAINING FOR A THREAT RESPONSE EXERCISE IN HAWAII, THE NATIONAL GUARD 93RD WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM JOINED FEDERAL AGENCIES AND OTHER NATIONAL GUARD UNITS TO COMPLETE THE EVENT. CAPTAIN THERESA MORENO, MEDICAL OFFICER OF THE 94RD CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM SAYS THE JOINT EXERCISES IS VITAL TO HER UNIT.



“WHY WE WORK WITH THE DIFFERENT AGENCIES IS BECAUSE WE SUPPORT THE CIVIL AUTHORITIES, SO WE COME IN WHEN THE FIRE DEPARTMENT OR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT OR ANY HAZMAT BECOMES OVERWHELMED, THEY CALL THE CSTS TO COME IN.”



WORKING TOGETHER IS AN EMPHASIS OF THIS EVENT. CAPTAIN SEAN CRIPPS, SCIENCE OFFICER FOR THE 93RD CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM UNDERSCORES THAT THE TRAINING’S IMPACT WILL BE FELT ACROSS THE COUNTRY.



“EXERCISES LIKE THIS ALLOW US TO GET TOGETHER WITH OUR OWN REGION AND WORK COLLECTIVELY TOGETHER, AND ALSO KIND OF CROSS-POLLINATE BETWEEN OURSELVES.”



