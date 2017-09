Soldiers Radio News

DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS COMMENTS ON NORTH KOREAN BOMB TEST AT THE WHITE HOUSE AND 4TH SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE COMMANDER ON HURRICANE HARVEY RECOVERY EFFORTS IN TEXAS.



RESPONDING TO REPORTS OF A NORTH KOREAN HYDROGEN BOMB TEST FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, DEFENSE SECRETARY JIM MATTIS LAID-OUT THE PLANNED RESPONSE OF THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT.



“ANY THREAT TO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES, INCLUDING GUAM, OR OUR ALLIES WILL BE MET WITH A MASSIVE MILITARY RESPONSE, A RESPONSE BOTH EFFECTIVE AND OVERWHELMING.”



REFLECTING ON THE RECOVERY MISSION AFTER HURRICANE HARVEY IN TEXAS, COLONEL GEOFF KENT, COMMANDER OF THE 4TH SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE AFFIRMS THE ARMY’S COMMITMENT TO HELPING VICTIMS.



“WHEN YOU COME OUT TO A COUNTY LIKE WALTER COUNTY, AND YOU MEET WITH A LOT OF THE FOLKS HERE IN THE COMMUNITY, YOU UNDERSTAND THE IMPACTS THAT THIS HURRICANE HAS ON IT, AND IT’S GOING TO BE A LASTING ONE, WHATEVER WE GOT TO DO TO SUPPORT THIS EFFORT, TO SUPPORT THESE COMMUNITIES, WE’RE GOING TO DO IT.”



