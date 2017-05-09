(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with14th Marines and Detachment Bravo traveled to Orange, Texas through a flooded highway Sept. 3rd from Beaumont, Texas to transport supplies to locals affected by Hurricane Harvey. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is exceptional in its ability to respond quickly to any call and to flexibly conduct operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    The 72nd anniversary ceremony for the end of World War II was held aboard USS Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 2nd. This ceremony highlights the battle of Guadalcanal which was the first Marine amphibious landing of WWII, and the first major offensive operation by the allied forces against the Empire of Japan.

    Also in the News,
    September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, this is the time to really reach out to those who need help. This month and every month take the time to talk to your fellow Marines the Marine Corps DSTRESSLINE is available to help anytime, you can reach them at 877-476-7734.
    Closing Outro:

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2017
    Date Posted: 09.05.2017 12:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49289
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104803241.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

