Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with14th Marines and Detachment Bravo traveled to Orange, Texas through a flooded highway Sept. 3rd from Beaumont, Texas to transport supplies to locals affected by Hurricane Harvey. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is exceptional in its ability to respond quickly to any call and to flexibly conduct operations.



The 72nd anniversary ceremony for the end of World War II was held aboard USS Battleship Missouri Memorial, Sept. 2nd. This ceremony highlights the battle of Guadalcanal which was the first Marine amphibious landing of WWII, and the first major offensive operation by the allied forces against the Empire of Japan.



September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, this is the time to really reach out to those who need help. This month and every month take the time to talk to your fellow Marines the Marine Corps DSTRESSLINE is available to help anytime, you can reach them at 877-476-7734.

