Air Force Radio News 5 September 2017 A

Today's story: Two C-130 Hercules aircraft and 14 airmen deployed from the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville to fly humanitarian aid and airlift evacuation missions in Texas following unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.
