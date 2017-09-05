(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 September 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Two C-130 Hercules aircraft and 14 airmen deployed from the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville to fly humanitarian aid and airlift evacuation missions in Texas following unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2017
    Date Posted: 09.05.2017 12:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49284
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104803188.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 75

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 5 September 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-130
    KANG
    AFRN
    Hurricane Harvey

