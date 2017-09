Soldiers Radio News

US ARMY RESERVE AVIATOR RESCUES BABY STRANDED AFTER HURRICANE HARVEY IN TEXAS.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



PROVIDING AID TO THE NEARLY 35,000 PEOPLE DISPLACED IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE HARVEY IN TEXAS IS TAXING WORK. US ARMY RESERVE AVIATOR SERGEANT SARA CASHDOLLAR PARTICIPATED IN ONE OF THE DIFFICULT RESCUES.



“WE GOT A CALL FROM THE GHOSTRIDER OPS HERE THAT THERE WAS A WOMAN WITH AN 11-MONTH-OLD BABY THAT WAS SICK.”



FLOODING IN THE WAKE OF HURRICANE HARVEY IS ESTIMATED ABOVE 50 INCH OF RAIN… MAKING AERIAL RESCUES NECESSARY IN SOME NEIGHBORHOODS, LIKE THE ONE WHERE SERGEANT CASHDOLLAR SEARCHES FOR THE MISSING MOM AND BABY.



“I WAS SUCCESSFULLY ABLE TO FIND THE MOM, FIND THE BABY WHEN WE GOT HER ON THE BIRD WE GOT HER TO THE FIRESTATION SO HER BABY COULD MAKE IT TO THE HOSPITAL.”



