Soldiers Radio News

3RD ANNUAL SHARP PROGRAM IMPROVEMENT FORUM INTRODUCES MIND’S EYE 2 TRAINING IN ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



PRESENTING NEW TRAINING FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND ASSAULT PREVENTION AT THE 3RD ANNUAL SHARP PROGRAM IMPROVEMENT FORUM, DIRECTOR MONIQUE FERRELL HIGHLIGHTS HOW THE PROGRAM HAS PIVOTED. THE NEW PILOT TRAINING PROGRAM, MIND’S EYE 2, DOES NOT FOCUS ON ALL SOLDIERS:



“WHAT MIND’S EYE 2 IS, IT’S LEADER DEVELOPMENT TRAINING AND WHAT IT DOES IS IT CAUSES THE PEOPLE WHO TAKE THE TRAINING TO DO SELF-REFLECTION.”



LEARNING NEW STRATEGIES FOR PREVENTION, MS FERRELL DESCRIBES HOW MIND’S EYE 2 CHANGES FROM LISTING NEGATIVE BEHAVIORS.



“INSTEAD OF FOCUSING ON TELLING PEOPLE DON’T DO THIS, INSTEAD GET PEOPLE TO LOOK WITHIN THEMSELVES AND WANT TO FOCUS ON WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE A MEMBER OF THIS TEAM?”



