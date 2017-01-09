Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment are currently participating in Exercise Bougainville II at Pohakuloa Training Area, in Hawaii. The exercise prepares Marines for service as a forward deployed force in the Pacific by training them to fight as a ground combat element in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



Also in the Corps,

Aproximately 700 Marines are making their way to the Motor City for Marine Week Detroit 2017. The four day event begins September 6th, and will showcase equipment, aircraft, band performances and engagement in community service to share the Corps' history, capabilities, traditions and pride.



In Marine Corps History ,

Imperial Japanese forces officially surrendered to Allied forces during World War II aboard the battleship U-S-S Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan, September 2nd, 1945. The surrender brought an end to the hostilities of World War II, and marked the beginning of a new era of a Japanese-American alliance.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.