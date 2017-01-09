Marine Minute

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment took part in Defensive Operations training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 31st. The training helps improve Marines proficiency with combat tactics in preparation for future operations.



Marines from across the Corps competed in the 2017 High Intensity Tactical Training Championship (HITT) at Paige Field House in Camp Pendleton, California, August 28th to August 31st. The Championship brings together the top male and female tactical-athletes from each region to compete for the championship event. Sgt. Joshua Boozer, ammunition technician with 1st Supply Battalion and HITT Championship competitor, said:



“Events like these, I think, it’s very important. One, it brings Marines from different installations together to where we can come from different bases and compete. It keeps the motivation up and it inspires other Marines to do their best. This is what the Marine Corps is known about, wanting to be the best of the best.”



