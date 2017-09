Soldiers Radio News

RESULTS OF 2016 WORKPLACE GENDER RELATIONS SURVEY FROM 3RD ANNUAL SHARP PROGRAM IMPROVEMENT FORUM.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COMPARING RESULTS OF THE 2016 WORKPLACE AND GENDER RELATIONS SURVEY TO THE 2014 RESULTS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL SHARP PROGRAM IMPROVEMENT FORUM IN ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, SHOW A DECREASE IN SEXUAL ASSAULTS. SHARP PROGRAM DIRECTOR MONIQUE FERRELL EMPHASIZES THE IMPROVEMENT:



"SO THE GREAT THING WAS THAT IN 2016, THE WGRA, WE HAD A DECREASE IN PREVELANCE.”



SURVEY QUESTIONS ABOUT SEXUAL HARRASSMENT AND ASSAULT WERE ANSWERED ACROSS THE SERVICES, BUT MS FERRELL HIGHLIGHTS HOW THE ARMY HAS MADE A DIFFERENCE.



“IT WAS DOD WIDE, BUT I WILL TELL YOU THAT THE ARMY NUMBERS DROVE THAT DECREASE.”



