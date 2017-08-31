Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines participated in Military Operations in Urbanized Terrain training at Anderson South Air Force Base, Guam, August 30th. The Marines must conduct this type of training oftern in order to maintain their readiness as the Ground Combat Element of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion are currently participating in Mountain Warfare Training exercise at Bridgeport, California. The training is designed to teach Marines combat and survival skills in adverse and mountainous environments.



Also in the news,

U.S. Marines along with aproximately one-thousand international service members kicked off Exercise Agile Spirit 17 in the Republic of Georgia, August 30th. Agile Spirit is led by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and is an annually-scheduled multilateral exercise designed to enhance and strengthen understanding of allied-nation’s tactics, techniques and procedures.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.