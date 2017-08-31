(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines participated in Military Operations in Urbanized Terrain training at Anderson South Air Force Base, Guam, August 30th. The Marines must conduct this type of training oftern in order to maintain their readiness as the Ground Combat Element of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion are currently participating in Mountain Warfare Training exercise at Bridgeport, California. The training is designed to teach Marines combat and survival skills in adverse and mountainous environments.

    Also in the news,
    U.S. Marines along with aproximately one-thousand international service members kicked off Exercise Agile Spirit 17 in the Republic of Georgia, August 30th. Agile Spirit is led by U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and is an annually-scheduled multilateral exercise designed to enhance and strengthen understanding of allied-nation’s tactics, techniques and procedures.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2017
    Date Posted: 08.31.2017 11:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49246
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104787724.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    MOUT
    USMC
    31st MEU
    DMA
    Republic of Georgia
    Defense Media Activity
    California
    Marine Corps
    Readiness
    Bridgeport
    Survival Skills
    Ground Combat Element
    3/5 Marines
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    2nd Law Enforcement Battalion
    Military Operations in Urbanized Terrain
    DMAMAMM
    Joint Nation Exercise
    Anderson South Air Force Base
    Mountain Warfare Training Exercise
    Exercise Agile Spirit 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT