Soldiers Radio News

CAMP ZAMA CELEBRATES WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY AND US ARMY EUROPE SELECTS ITS TOP WARRANT OFFICER AT GRAFENWOEHR.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COMMEMORATING THE PASSAGE OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT TOOK CENTER STAGE AT CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN, IN RECOGNITION OF WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY. SPECIALIST LAURA MEDINA, WHO PARTICIPATED IN THE EVENT, APPRECIATES THE OPPORTUNITY TO HONOR SUFFRAGETTES.



“I REALIZE THAT IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE A VOICE, ESPECIALLY AS A WOMAN, AND THIS IS OUR DAY.”



ALSO IN THE NEWS EARNING THE FIRST TOP WARRANT OFFICER AT US ARMY EUROPE’S BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION IN GRAFENWOEHR IS NO EASY TASK. CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER TWO KRISTOPHER GILLESPIE FACED TOUGH COMPETITION FROM 22 PARTICIPANTS.



“IT’S VERY HUMBLING, TO BE NAMED THE FIRST BEST WARRIOR WARRANT OFFICER, IT’S BEEN MY HONOR TO BE ABLE TO BE OUT HERE AND COMPETE WITH ALL THESE GREAT SOLDIERS.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE US ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.