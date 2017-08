Soldiers Radio News

TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD PROVIDES SHELTER AND WATER AFTER HURRICANE HARVEY.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



RISING WATERS IN THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HARVEY ARE CHALLENGING THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD IN HOUSTON. THE NORTHEAST WATER PURIFICATION PLANT, ONE OF THREE THAT PROVIDE DRINKING WATER TO HOUSTON, IS FLOODING. LIEUTENANT COLONEL TRAVIS WALKER, TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, LAYS OUT THE GUARD’S RESPONSE.



“ONE OF THE THINGS THAT WE ARE DOING IS TO HAVE POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION WHERE GUARDSMEN ARE MANNING THOSE POINTS OF DISTRIBUTION AND PROVIDING FOOD AND WATER TO THE CIVILIAN POPULATION.”



SHELTERING SURVIVORS FROM THE STORM IS ANOTHER PART OF THE MISSION FOR THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD. LIEUTENANT COLONEL WALKER AFFIRMS THE GUARD’S CONTINUING EFFORTS FOR THEIR COMMUNITY.



“WE ARE HOUSING PEOPLE IN THE THOUSANDS, WE HAVE TAKEN EVACUEES AND ARE PROVIDING SHELTER OPERATIONS FOR THEM AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN THE IMPACTED AREA.”



