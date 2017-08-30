Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines are currently participating in rescue operations in response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas. They are posting ground, air and logistical assets in order to support FEMA, state and local response efforts due to the hurricane, keeping in line with the Marine Corps' mission of being America's expeditionary force in readiness that's always first to the fight, whether on the battlefield or national emergencies.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, completed Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise 17 at Blount Island Command, Florida, August 24th. The exercise helped improve their ability to conduct safe, efficient offloads while in a tactical environment.



Also in the news,

A brand new San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock ship, USS Portland, successfully completed Acceptance Trials August 18th. It was designed to increase the Navy and Marine Corps war fighting capability and is scheduled to be commissioned in Spring of 2018.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.