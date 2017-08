Soldiers Radio News

CONTINUING TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD RESCUE EFFORTS AFTER HURRICANE HARVEY.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



HELPING RESCUE OVER 3,500 PEOPLE FROM HURRICANE HARVEY SO FAR, THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD REMAINS BUSY IN THE CONTINUING RECOVERY EFFORT, WITH 500 VEHICLES AND 30 HELICOPTERS IN THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA. LIEUTENANT COLONEL TRAVIS WALKER, PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD, AFFIRMS THAT THEIR MISSION IS NOT OVER.



“THE NEED IS MASSIVE NOW, IT’S HARD TO OVERSTATE HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IN DIRE NEED, LITERALLY THE CAVALRY IS COMING.”



PROVIDING 300 HELICOPTER HOIST RESCUES AS WELL AS OVER 300 ANIMAL RESCUES IS A PART OF THE DEVELOPING MISSION IN TEXAS. LIEUTENANT COLONEL WALKER EMPHASIZES THAT THE NATIONAL GUARD WILL NOT LEAVE ANYONE AFFECTED BEHIND.



“FOR US IN THE TEXAS MILITARY DEPARTMENT, TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD, WE ARE COMMITTED TO BEING HERE, TO BEING ON DUTY TO HELPING OUR FELLOW TEXANS AS LONG AS WE’RE NEEDED.”



