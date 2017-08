Soldiers Radio News

PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS ABOUT HURRICANE HARVEY RECOVERY.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



VISITING TEXAS, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN SEE HURRICANE HARVEY’S LASTING DAMAGE. THE STORM IS POURING AN ESTIMATED 50 INCHES OF RAIN ON THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA, CAUSING FLOODING. THIS DAMAGE IS ON TOP OF THE HURRICANE WINDS THAT PREVIOUSLY BATTERED THE COMMUNITY. PRESIDENT TRUMP EMPHASIZES THE IMPACT OF HURRICANE HARVEY.



“THIS WAS OF EPIC PROPORTIONS; NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS.”



MOVING FORWARD WITH ACTIVATING ALL 12,000 MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD, GOVENOR GREG ABBOTT IS ALSO RECEIVING ASSISTANCE FROM OTHER STATES, THE COAST GUARD AND FEDERAL AGENCIES. PRESIDENT TRUMP PLANS TO KEEP SUPPORTING TEXANS WITH NEEDED PERSONNEL AND SUPPLIES.



“WE WANT TO DO IT BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE, WE WANT TO BE LOOKED AT IN FIVE AND TEN YEARS AS THIS IS THE WAY TO DO IT.”



