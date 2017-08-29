(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    08.29.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps and the Japan Self Defense Force particpated in Patriot Advanced Capability-3 deployment training August 29th at Yokota Air Base and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan. The PAC-3 protects allied ground forces and critical assets from threats such as advanced aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical-ballistic missiles. This training displays the strength of the U.S. - Japan alliance, and demonstrates their combined ability to rapidly deploy multiple defense assets to U.S. military installations across the Pacific.

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Georgian soldiers completed a Mission Rehearsal Exercise for the Georgia Deployment Program - Resolute Support Mission at Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, August 22nd. Georgia Liason Team Operations Officer, Capt. Ryan McGrail said:

    "This is a final evaluation of nearly seven months of training, after this we're going to go to Afghanistan and conduct the mission that was given to us."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

