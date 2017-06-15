(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Oil Analysis Lab

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.15.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The Army Oil Analysis Program has a lab located on the Army Depot in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The lab analyzes oil samples to determine optimum rotation times. Participating the program can provide data which can save units thousands of dollars in maintenance costs.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2017
    Date Posted: 08.30.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Oil Analysis Lab, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

