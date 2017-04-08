(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th MSC Gets New Commanding General

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.04.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 7th Mission Support Command recently welcomed a new commanding General, Brig. Gen. Fred Maiocco. Here are extracts from speeches given by Maiocco and by May. Gen. Steven Shapiro from the 7th's change of command ceremony held at Daenner Kaserne on August 4 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Gets New Commanding General, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Europe
    7th Mission Support Command
    Brig. Gen. Fred Maiocco

