Soldiers Radio News

TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATES FOR HURRICANE HARVEY.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



FLOODING FROM HURRICANE HARVEY IS PUTTING THE GULF COAST IN DANGER AND SOLDIERS FROM THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD ARE DEPLOYING TO SUPPORT THEIR COMMUNITIES. LIEUTENANT COLONEL TRAVIS WALKER, TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER, SEES THE RELIEF EFFORTS FIRST-HAND.



"THIS IS REALLY A LIFE-SAVING KIND OF EVENT, SINCE WE’RE STILL IN THE MIDDLE OF MASSIVE FLOODING, AND THE STORM IS STILL ONGOING.”



STANDING TOGETHER WITH ASSISTANCE FROM STATE AND FEDERAL AGENCIES, LIEUTENANT COLONEL WALKER AND 12,000 TEXAS GUARDSMEN ARE WORKING TO HELP ANYONE AFFECTED BY THE STORM.



“WE’RE ALL CONVERGING ON THE HOUSTON AREA MAINLY, BUT IT’S MORE THAN JUST HOUSTON, THE ENTIRE TEXAS COAST JUST ABOUT HAS HAD SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT FROM NOT ONLY THE HURRICANE-LEVEL WINDS AND RAINS BUT ALSO FLOODING.”



