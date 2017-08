Soldiers Radio News

EXERCISE GLOBAL MEDIC AT FORT MCCOY AND ARMY RESERVE DRILL SERGEANTS DEPLOY TO FORT LEONARD WOOD.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



EXPERIENCING A DEPLOYMENT ENVIRONMENT DURING EXERCISE GLOBAL MEDIC AT FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN HELPS LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE PRIVATE FIRST CLASS CHRISTIANA SMILEY DEVELOP HER MEDICAL SKILLS.



“I’VE LEARNED A LOT ABOUT HOW US AS NURSING SERVICES ACT IN THE DEPLOYMENT SETTING, HOW WE SUPPORT INFANTRY UNITS, AND HOW JOINT TASK FORCES COME TOGETHER TO MAKE THE MISSION SUCCESSFUL.”





DEPLOYING TO THE FRONT LINES OF BASIC COMBAT TRAINING AT FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, ARMY RESERVE DRILL SERGEANT CHRISTOPHER KJOS SAYS HIS 12 MONTH TOUR GIVE HIM A LOT TO REFLECT ON.



“BEFORE WE CAME HERE, IT WAS AN EMPTY BUILDING WITH NO SOLDIERS, WE GOT HERE AND THEN NOW THERE’S 209 SOLDIERS THAT ARE NOW BEING PUT THROUGH BASIC COMBAT TRAINING, THEY’LL BE ADDED TO AMERICA’S FIGHTING FORCE .”



