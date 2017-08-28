Today's stories: Air Force officials announced three additional initiatives designed to enhance mission readiness by keeping pilots in the service and bringing retired pilots back to fill critical-rated positions. Also, Pacific Angel 17-4 concluded.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2017 15:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49197
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104771469.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT