Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



A memorial ceremony honoring nine Marines of Marine Aerial Re-Fueler Transport Squadron 452 was held at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, August 27th. The Marines were among 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a KC-130 mishap, July 10th in Leflore County, Mississippi.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force wrapped-up Exercise Northern Viper 2017 in Hokkaido, Japan, August 28th. Northern Viper is a joint-contingency exercise, which tested bilateral capabilities across a variety of areas supporting security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Duncan, Marine Gunner for 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, discussed the importance of the exercise:



"Allowing us an opportunity to build and continuing an extended relationship with the Japanese government and opening up some more maneuvering space for our Marines to get some great training. We're really hoping to continue driving a positive relationship."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.