AFN Shines a Pacific Spotlight on Chief Petty Officer Select Chris Davis.

Suggested Lead:

AFN OKINAWA IS SHINING A PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT ON CHIEF PETTY OFFICER SELECT CHRIS DAVIS.

SUGGESTED TAG:

CPO 365 IS A YEARLONG PROGRAM DESIGNED TO ENSURE THE CHIEF’S MESS AND FIRST CLASS PETTY OFFICERS ARE ALWAYS DEVELOPING THE FUTURE LEADERS.