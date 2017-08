Okinawa Memorial Peace Park Cleanup

SUGGESTED LEAD:

MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO THE SOUTHERN MOST PART OF OKINAWA WHERE SAILORS ARE GETTING THEIR HANDS DIRTY FOR A GOOD CAUSE.

SUGGESTED TAG:

HABU SNAKES ARE A VENOMOUS BREED OF VIPER AND ARE INDIGENOUS TO THE RYUKYU ISLANDS THAT FEED MAINLY ON RODENTS AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS.