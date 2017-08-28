(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    August 28, Pacific Radio Report

    JAPAN

    08.28.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, U.S Army Soldiers Defend the skies over Guam, and Misawa Airmen keep their fighters mission ready.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2017
    Date Posted: 08.28.2017 01:49
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August 28, Pacific Radio Report, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Misawa
    Air Force
    Army

