In this Pacific Radio Report, U.S Army Soldiers Defend the skies over Guam, and Misawa Airmen keep their fighters mission ready.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2017 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49184
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104768264.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, August 28, Pacific Radio Report, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT