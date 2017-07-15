Drill Sergeant Gets Real With Youth

In July 2017, Sgt. Candice Beebe, an Army Reserve drill sergeant and recent Infantry School graduate assigned to 3-485th Infantry One Station Unit Training, 1st Brigade, 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training), spoke to some young women at the Steve Harvey Mentorship Camp in Atlanta, Georgia. A public affairs Soldier recorded the talk for note-taking reference. (Stay tuned for that story.)



However, after hearing her compelling talk with the youth, and speaking to Beebe herself, we knew we had to share this audio. In this chat, she shares a very personal journey in hopes to help the young women and other adults listening.



“Sometimes people hide the homes that they came from, and it stays deep down inside them. And, it makes them make some bad choices.”



With a room full of young girls, some who were going through their own struggles, Beebe decided to share her story of pain, struggle and growth with the hope that it just may help someone listening.



In fact, Beebe reported that a couple of people in attendance did connect with her story and have started a road to healing. Hearing about their breakthrough, meant the world to Beebe.



“If I can share my story, and people are able to release those things that they have hidden for so long, that made them feel really bad about themselves, and they get it out -- and then their life starts to change, that’s huge. I CAN make a difference in this world. “



To hear this chat, just click on the play button. (The audio starts after her original introduction and includes some questions from the young women.)



Note: Beebe, who is a Columbia, South Carolina resident, is one of the first two female Army Reserve Soldiers to complete Infantry School and a drill sergeant in the 98th Training Division (IET).