    Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking vessel off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Two men are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard off their sinking vessel 35 miles east of Kaneohe Bay early Friday morning.

    The captain of the 82-foot pleasure craft, Point Harris, notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 12:40 a.m. and reported they were taking on water in two forward water-tight compartments.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking vessel off Oahu, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur

