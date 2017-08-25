Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking vessel off Oahu

Two men are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard off their sinking vessel 35 miles east of Kaneohe Bay early Friday morning.



The captain of the 82-foot pleasure craft, Point Harris, notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 12:40 a.m. and reported they were taking on water in two forward water-tight compartments.