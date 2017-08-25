Two men are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard off their sinking vessel 35 miles east of Kaneohe Bay early Friday morning.
The captain of the 82-foot pleasure craft, Point Harris, notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 12:40 a.m. and reported they were taking on water in two forward water-tight compartments.
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking vessel off Oahu, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur
