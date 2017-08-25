(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories:Team Vandenberg launched the FORMOSAT-5 satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Also, Airmen from Pacific Air Forces reunited with their counterparts from the Philippine Air Force at Clark Air Base, Philippines as part of an ongoing series of air contingent exchanges between military professionals.

