Today's story: The Air Force awarded contracts to Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Company for a new long range standoff weapon to replace the air launched cruise missile.
08.25.2017
|08.25.2017 11:40
Newscasts
|49174
|1708/DOD_104763016.mp3
|00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 August 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
