A new weapons-storage and inspection-facility at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, was dedicated in honor of Marine Medal of Honor recipient during a ceremony August 24th. Chief Warrant Officer 4, Harold E. Wilson, who once served on the base as an adjutant, earend the highest military award for his heroism as a platoon sergeant during the Korean War.



Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment participated in a live-fire training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 24th. The training was held to give the Marines an opportunity to increase their proficiency in executing effective fire support missions.



The Battle of the Eastern Solomons began during the Pacific Campagin of World War II. Marine Scout-Bomber Squadron 232 from the infamous Henderson Field assisted an attack on a Japanese task-force carrying reinforcements to Guadalcanal.



