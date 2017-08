Soldiers Radio News

US ARMY ATHLETES TRAIN FOR THE WINTER OLYMPICS AT LAKE PLACID AND AN OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD PILOT CHASES TORNADOES ON AND OFF DUTY.



PUSHING A 500-POUND BOBSLEIGH IS THE REALITY FOR SOLDIERS WHO TRAIN UNDER THEIR COACH, CAPTAIN MIKE KOHN, AT LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK. CAPTAIN KOHN SPEAKS ABOUT HOW THESE WORLD CLASS OLYMPIC ATHLETES DO NOT SHRUG OFF THEIR DUTY TO THE ARMY.



“THE RESPONSIBILITIES THAT WE HAVE AS SOLDIERS, SELFLESS SERVICE, SACRIFICE, DEDICATION, ALL THOSE THINGS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO OUR ATHLETES.”



SERVICE IS WHAT DRIVES NATIONAL GUARD AVIATOR CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER FOUR CHASE RUTLEDGE. AS A PILOT FOR HIS LOCAL NEWS STATION AND A SOLDIER, HE IS ABLE TO USE HIS SKILLS TO HELP PROTECT HIS COMMUNITY.



“THERE HAVE BEEN TIMES WHERE I’VE GONE FROM REPORTING THE TORNADOES TO PUTTING ON MY NATIONAL GUARD UNIFORM AND WORKING IT FROM THE AIR IN A DIFFERENT PLATFORM.”



