Soldiers Radio News

CELEBRATION OF THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIG RED ONE AT FORT RILEY, KANSAS.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



HONORING THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF SOLDIERS FROM THE FIRST INFANTRY DIVISION WAS IMPORTANT FOR ITS COMMANDER, MAJOR GENERAL JOSEPH MARTIN, AT THE UNIT'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION. HE SPEAKS ABOUT HOW HIS SOLDIERS HAVE WORKED AS A TEAM TO HONOR THE HISTORY OF THE BIG RED ONE.



“SPECTACULAR PREPARATION, INCREDIBLE EXECUTION, ALL INDIVIDUALS COMING TOGETHER, WITH THEIR OWN SKILLS, COLLECTIVELY EXECUTING THAT MISSION.”



REMEMBERING AMERICA'S OLDEST INFANTRY DIVISION IS SOMETHING THAT IS IMPORTANT TO SERGEANT CURTIS RHODES, WHO SPEAKS ABOUT WHAT HIS UNIT MEANS TO HIM.



“IT’S GREAT TO BE PART OF THE BIG RED ONE, WE’RE THE FIRST INFANTRY DIVISION, WE JUST HAVE SO MUCH LINEAGE AND HISTORY, IT’S JUST AN HONOR TO BE A PART OF THAT.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.