Soldiers Radio News

COMBINED AVIATION TRAINING FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD IN VERMONT AND US ARMY GARRISON JAPAN CONDUCTS A FULL-SCALE EXERCISE.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



REHEARSING MEDICAL EVACUATION SKILLS IN VERMONT FOR OVER 100 NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS FROM FOUR STATES HELPS TO PREPARE THEM FOR FUTURE MISSIONS. HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIER 1ST LIEUTENANT JOHN WORTHINGTON DESCRIBES THE SCOPE OF THE EVENT.



“THE MISSION TODAY IS TO PROVIDE MEDDEVAC SUPPORT, WE HAVE SOLDIERS FROM VERMONT, CONNETICUT, ALABAMA AND HAWAII, FUELERS, PILOTS, CREW CHIEFS, MEDICS, AND FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUPPORT.”



JOINING TOGETHER WITH JAPANESE FIREFIGHTERS, US ARMY GARRISON JAPAN AT CAMP ZAMA CONDUCTS RESPONSE TRAINING FOR A VARIETY OF EVENTS. COMMANDER PHILLIP GAGE EMPHASIZES HOW REHEARSING SKILLS PROMOTES READINESS.



“WHAT’S MOST IMPORTANT ABOUT THIS EXERCISE IS OUR ABILITY TO PRACTICE WHAT WE’RE GOING TO DO IN THE EVENT OF A REAL INCIDENT.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.