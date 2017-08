Soldiers Radio News

JOINT EXERCISE IN ROMANIA AND BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION HEATS UP IN GRAFENWOEHR.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



FLYING FORWARD WITH THEIR ROMANIAN HOSTS AT THE JOINT NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CINCU, SOLDIERS WITH THE 2ND BATTALION, 10TH COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE HONE THEIR BLACKHAWK WEAPONS SKILLS. CREW CHIEF SERGEANT DEREK SEIFRIEDDESCRIBES THE PARTERNSHIP.



“I’VE HAD A GREAT EXPERIENCE OUT HERE, IT WAS A CHANCE TO SEE THE WORLD, A CHANCE TO GET FAMILIAR WITH OUR FOREIGN ALLIES, BUILD BONDS, BUILD CLOSER RELATIONSHIPS WITH THEM.”



GROWING AS SOLDIERS AND LEADERS IS A BENEFIT OF THE US ARMY EUROPE’S BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION AT GRAFENWOER. SERGEANT MAJOR DANIEL PINION TALKS ABOUT HOW COMPETITORS HAVE CHANGED.



“IT IS AMAZING WE ARE ON DAY THREE AND THE WAY THEY’RE GELLING AS SOLDIERS, IT ONLY HAPPENS IN THE ARMY, IF YOU REALLY WANT TO TEST YOUR PERSONAL COURAGE AND ARMY VALUES THEN THIS IS THE PLACE TO DO IT.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.