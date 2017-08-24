(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: A C-17 crew from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, had the opportunity to fly through the path of a Solar Eclipse. Also, Combat Controllers from the 321st Special Tactics Squadron were recently in Rakvere, Estonia simulating close air support missions with A-10s from the 175th Wing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2017
    Date Posted: 08.24.2017 12:33
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 August 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

