Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Three of the first African-Americans to serve as U.S. Marines were posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejuene,North Carolina, August 24th. The Montford Point Marines were among the first African-Americans to serve in the Marines following desegregation in the Corps during World War II.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the All-Marine Rugby Team are scheduled to compete in the 2017 Armed Forces Men's Rugby Championship August 25th through 27th, in Glendale, Colorado. The championship tournament brings together teams from all branches of the U.S. Armed Services in a competition to determine the top military rugby team.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1814,

Capt. Samuel Miller's 100-man detachment from Marine Barracks Washington,D.C. fought in the Battle of Bladensburg for the defense of the national capital durring the War of 1812.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.