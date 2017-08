Soldiers Radio News

OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE UPDATE AND US ARMY PARACHUTE TEAM AT CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



DISCUSSING THE CONTINUING MISSION OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE FROM IRBIL, IRAQ, COMMANDER LIEUTENANT GENERAL STEPHEN TOWNSEND DESCRIBES THE PATH FORWARD FOR TROOPS FROM 70 PARTICIPATING NATIONS.



“THE COALITION MUST CONTINUE TO DISRUPT ISIS’ ABILITIY TO INSPIRE NEW RECRUITS, DEPRIVE THEM OF SANCTUARY, INTERRUPT THEIR REVENUE STREAMS, DESTROY THEIR EQUIPMENT, KILL THEIR FIGHTERS, AND DENY THEIR ABILITY TO ATTACK US AT HOME.”



DAZZLING THE ESTIMATED TWO MILLION ATTENDEES OF THE CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW IS ONE OF THE BENEFITS FOR THE COMMANDER OF THE US ARMY PARACHUTE TEAM LIEUTENANT COLONEL CARLOS RAMOS. HE DESCRIBES HOW IT FEELS TO SHARE THE TALENT OF THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS WITH THE PUBLIC.



“BRINGING OUR EXPERIENCE AND OUR EXPERTISE IN THE AIR AND ON THE GROUND, IT’S GREAT TO BE ABLE TO SHOWCASE THAT TO THE CHICAGO AUDIENCE.”



