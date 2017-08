Soldiers Radio News

GENERAL BROOKS SPEAKS ABOUT UNITED STATES FORCES KOREA’S STRATEGY AND BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION CONTINUES IN GRAFENWOEHR.



SPEAKING FROM OSAN AIR BASE, COMMANDER OF UNITED STATES FORCES KOREA, GENERAL VINCENT BROOKS DISCUSSES STRATEGY IN THE FACE OF NORTH KOREAN AGGRESSIONS FROM LEADER KIM JONG-UN.



“WHAT WE HAVE TO THINK ABOUT IS, LAYERS OF DEFENSE AND LAYERS OF PROTECTION, TRYING TO MAKE SURE THAT THESE DIPLOMATIC ACTIONS, THESE ECONOMIC ACTIONS, AND THAT STRONG MILITARY FOUNDATION KEEP HIM FROM MAKING THE DECISION IN THE FIRST PLACE.”



CHALLENGING SOLDIERS IS ALL IN A DAY’S WORK FOR SERGEANT MAJOR MICHEAL SUTTERFIELD, SENIOR NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICER OF US ARMY EUROPE’S BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION IN GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY. HE DESCRIBES THE EVENTS OF DAY TWO.



“TODAY TESTS THE SOLDIERS ON SEVERAL DIFFERENT LEVELS, IT IS A VERY LONG DAY, MOVING IN EXCESS OF ABOUT SIX MILES, AS WELL AS THE ADDED STRESSORS OF BEING EVALUATED WITH LITTLE TO NO GUIDANCE.”



