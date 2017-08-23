(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin kicked off Exercise Kowari 2017 with a ceremony in Cairns, Australia, August 23rd. Exercise Kowari is an annual training exercise held in Australia to reinforce trilateral military relationships, trust and co-operation between U.S., Australian and Chinese service members.

    Also in the news,
    U.S. President, Donald Trump, visited Marines and Sailors at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, August 22nd. During the visit, Pres. Trump met with Marines, Sailors, and their families before the touring of security equipment in the U.S. Customs & Border Protection hangar.

    This week in Marine Corps history,
    Marine Corps aviation celebrated its 105th birthday on August 22nd. In 1912, Marine 1st Lt. Alfred A. Cunningham became the first Marine aviator to pilot the first Marine aircraft, the Curtis C-3.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

