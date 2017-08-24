(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report 24 August 2017

    JAPAN

    08.23.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Admiral Scott Swift gives update on the status of the USS John S McCain and defense leaders speak in Korea.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2017
    Date Posted: 08.23.2017 00:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49141
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104753233.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report 24 August 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Harry Harris
    Vincent Brooks
    USS John S McCain
    Scott Swift
    AFN Pacific
    Radio Report

