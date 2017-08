Soldiers Radio News

BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION IN GRAFENWOEHR AND CELEBRATING THE 82ND AIRBORNE AT WALT DISNEY WORLD.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



FIGHTING THEIR WAY TO THE TOP OF US ARMY EUROPE, 21 SOLDIERS COMPETE IN THE BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION AT GRAFENWOEHER, GERMANY’S TRAINING AREA. 1ST LIEUTENANT MACLEAN LALOR DESCRIBES THE CHALLENGES OF THE COMPETITION.



“TODAY WE DID A SERIES OF EVENTS, WE DID THE APFT, SO WE WOKE UP BRIGHT AND EARLY, DID PUSHUPS RIGHT INTO SITUPS AND THEN RIGHT INTO THE RUN SO IT WAS AN INTERESTING WAY TO DO THE APFT .”



HONORING THE ALL AMERICAN UNIT'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY WAS IMPORTANT FOR 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION VETERAN JIMMY FLEURIUS, A CASTMEMBER AT WALT DISNEY WORLD IN FLORIDA.





“TO HAVE THIS CELEBRATION HERE, 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION 100 YEAR, TO BE PART OF THAT, AND TO ALSO BE A CASTMEMBER, THIS IS A TRULY MAGICAL MOMENT FOR ME.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.