PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSES NATION AND GENERAL NICHOLSON SPEAKS TO AFGHAN ARMY SPECIAL OPERATIONS.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ADDRESSING THE NATION AND AN AUDIENCE OF SERVICEMEMBERS ON SOUTH PACIFIC STRATEGY AT FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HIGHLIGHTS HOW SOLDIERS WILL BE GIVEN RESOURCES TO WIN THE FIGHT IN AFGHANISTAN.



“MY ADMINISTRATION WILL ENSURE THAT YOU, THE BRAVE DEFENDERS OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL HAVE THE NECESSARY TOOLS AND RULES OF ENGAGEMENT TO MAKE THIS STRATEGY WORK.”



SPEAKING TO THE AGHFAN SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND IN AFGHANISTAN, AT THE CEREMONY TO DOUBLE THE SIZE OF THE UNIT FROM A DIVISION TO A CORPS, GENERAL JOHN NICHOLSON, THE COMMANDER OF RESOLUTE SUPPORT, EMPHASIZES THE STAKES OF THE WAR.



“THE FIGHT AGAINST TERROR IS THE MOST IMPORTANT IN THE WORLD TODAY, THE COSTS OF FAILURE ARE UNIMAGINABLE, WE MUST WIN.”



