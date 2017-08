How To Ensure Your Safety During a Tsunami

SUGGESTED LEAD:

IF A TSUNAMI COMES TO OKINAWA, DO YOU KNOW WHERE TO GO TO KEEP YOURSELF SAFE? LANCE CORPORAL JONATHAN PEARSON TELLS US WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF A TSUNAMI.

SUGGESTED TAG:

YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR ATHOC TO RECEIVE UPDATES ON ANY EMERGENCIES OR EVENTS THAT COULD INCONVENIENCE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.