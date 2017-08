Soldiers Radio News

PACIFIC ENDEAVOR CONNECTS COUNTRIES AND THE ACTING SECRETARY OF THE ARMY VISITS REDSTONE ARSENAL.



PREVENTING MISCOMMUNICATION DURING A HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IS THE FOCUS OF THE ANNUAL PACIFIC ENDEAVOR EXERCISE HAPPENING IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA. COLONEL GARY DEFORE, US PACIFIC COMMAND CYBER STRATEGY CHIEF SAYS WORKING WITH THE 20 PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES INCREASES COLLABORATION.



“THE IMPORTANCE OF PACIFIC ENDEAVOUR IS THAT OTHER NATIONS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY CAN QUICKLY GET SUPPORT FROM OTHER NATIONS.”



VISITING REDSTONE ARSENAL IN ALABAMA PROVIDES ACTING SECRETARY OF THE ARMY RYAN MCCARTHY CONNECTION TO ITS RESIDENT UNITS LIKE THE MATERIAL COMMAND. HE TALKS ABOUT HOW THE TRIP HELPS WITH IMPENDING BUDGETARY REQUIREMENTS.



“WE’RE IN THE PROCESS OF BUILDING THE BUDGET, IT’S IMPORTANT FOR ME TO SIT DOWN WITH THE MAJOR COMMAND’S COMMANDERS, UNDERSTAND THEIR PRIORITIES AND THEIR NEEDS SO I CAN BEST REPRESENT THE ARMY IN THIS PROCESS.”



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.