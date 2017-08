Soldiers Radio News

SABER GUARDIAN PARATROOPER REFLECTS ON HER TRAINING AND CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE FROM KOSOVO.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



HONING HER PARATROOPER SKILLS DURING OPERATION SABER GUARDIAN IN BEZMER BULGARIA HELPS 173RD AIRBORNE MILITARY INTELLIGENCE OFFICER CAPTAIN BRIGID CALHOUN APPRECIATE THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF HER FELLOW SOLDIERS.



"THE FIGHTING SPIRIT AND CAMARADERIE THAT THESE PARATROOPERS WALK AROUND WITH, IT'S INSPIRING, IT'S AN HONOR TO SERVE WITH PEOPLE AND AN ORGANIZATION LIKE THIS. "



CELEBRATING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE ALL AMERICAN UNIT HAPPENS FROM A HILLTOP ON A NATO MISSION IN KOSOVO FOR COMMANDER LIEUTENANT COLONEL KEVIN TAYLOR OF THE 3RD BATTALION 3-19TH AIRBORNE FIELD ARTILLERY UNIT.



"AS WE REFLECT UPON THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION OVER THE PAST 100 YEARS, AMERICA'S GUARD OF HONOR STANDS READY TO PROTECT OUR NATION'S INTERESTS ACROSS THE GLOBE."



