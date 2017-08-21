Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.



Marines from 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, and 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion,both with Regimental Combat Team-8, conducted a live-fire range during Large Scale Exercise-17 at Twentynine Palms, California, August 15th-18th. The 1/1 fully integrated with 2nd AAB, using their amphibious assault vehicles for transportation and for conducting movements and live-fire side-by-side.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and soldiers with the 31st Georgian Light Infantry Battalion, conducted a Mission Rehearsal Exercise as part of the Georgia Deployment Program- Resolute Support Mission aboard the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, August 20th. The role of the 6th ANGLICO was to serve as the battalion's fire support coordination center and to plan, coordinate, and execute surface to surface fires, air to surface fires, and assault support in support of the battalion's mission.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.