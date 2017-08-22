(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report 22 August 2017

    Pacific Radio Report 22 August 2017

    JAPAN

    08.21.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Emergency message of USS John S McCain (DDG-56) collision near Singapore and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff meets with top Japanese officials at the Japanese ministry of defence in Tokyo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2017
    Date Posted: 08.21.2017 03:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49097
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104745755.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report 22 August 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS John S McCain
    DDG-56

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT