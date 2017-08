Soldiers Radio News

ARMY HIGHLIGHTS VEHICLE UPGRADES



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND'S HOSTED STRYKER LETHALITY DAY, THE PROJECT MANAGER FOR THE GROUND COMBAT SYSTEMS' STRYKER BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, COLONEL GLENN DEAN, DISCUSSES THE UPGRADES FOR THE STRYKER INFANTRY CARRIER VEHICLE DRAGOON.



"IT STILL CARRIES THE 11 SOLDIERS IT WAS ORIGINALLY DESIGNED TO DO AND HAS TO TAKE ON THE TURRET AND THE CANON AS WELL, WE WERE ABLE TO DO THAT BECAUSE WE WERE RELYING ON THINGS THAT WERE MATURE ."



NEXT GENERATION COMBAT VEHICLE PROGRAM INTEGRATOR LT COL DAVID CENTENO TELLS US ABOU T THE ARMYS NEW ZERO EMISSION HYDROGEN VEHICLES UNVEILING IN NEW YORK CITY.



"WE'RE VERY EXCITED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTNER WITH GM AND WHAT IT MEANS IS THE IMPLICATIONS FOR FUTURE CAPABILITIES ARE ENORMUS ESPECIALLY OPERATING UNDETECTED IN THE COMBAT FIELD."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.