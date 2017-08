Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Soldiers participated in the celebration of the 97th Anniversary of Poland’s Armed Forces Day.



NATO ALLIES CAME TOGETHER IN WARSAW POLAND TO CELEBRATE THE 97TH ANNIVERSARY OF POLANDS ARMED FORCES DAY. COMMANDING GENERAL OF U-S ARMY EUROPE, LIEUTENANT GENERAL BEN HODGES, SAYS THE OCCASION WAS SPECIAL FOR THE SOLDIERS WHO PARTICPATED.



“THE MANIFESTATION OF POLAND’S COMMITMENT TO SECURITY FOR THE ALLIANCE, SO TO BE HERE TODAY, TO BE A PART OF THAT TO HAVE OUR SOLDIERS MARCHING AS PART OF THIS, THAT’S A HUGE DAY FOR US.”



UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO POLAND, PAUL JONES, SAYS THE EVENT SHOWS THE STRONG BOND THE NATO ALLIES HAVE CREATED BY WORKING TOGETHER TO ACHIEVE A SECURE AND STABLE EASTERN EUROPE.



“I THINK WE WILL HAVE SEEN THAT THIS WAS A TRANSFORMATIONAL TURNING POINT IN THE CAPABILITIES AND UNITY OF NATO, ESPECIALLY IN THIS REGION OF NATO AND I THINK POLAND IS A BIG PART OF THAT, AND I THINK WE SAW THAT TODAY.”



